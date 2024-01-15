The storm saw heavy rain, strong winds and flooding across the region – including in and around Tenby, Gumfreston, Heywood Lane and the Clicketts. while a red alert was issued for the River Ritec, with water being described as “Jeep deep”.

In Llansteffan, the residents of 21 properties were also displaced when the Nant Jack stream overflowed, and the culverts could not cope with the volume of rain.

There was also flooding in Hundleton, Templeton and other areas in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

A car going through water on Buttermilk Close in Pembroke. (Image: Martin Caveney)

Speaking in the Senedd, Samuel Kurtz, MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said: “Like many parts of the country, the persistent and heavy rain that seemed to fall for much of the latter half of December on already saturated land caused severe flooding in parts of my constituency, with the arrival of Storm Henk.

“I saw for myself the Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water pump in the village of Llansteffan helping to reduce the flows of water to ensure the sewerage network wasn't overwhelmed.

“I'm sure the whole Senedd would join me in paying tribute to all those from local authorities, Natural Resources Wales, Dŵr Cymru and the emergency services for their work over the difficult flooding period.

“However, these flooding events are becoming more regular and are now affecting areas that are not usually associated with flooding.”

Mr Kurtz asked the Minister for Climate Change for a statement on the support being made available to local authorities and NRW to mitigate floods and to help with the clean-up operation, and what lessons are being learned from the flooding of areas not normally affected by such floods.

The Monkton to Hundleton road was one of a number closed across Pembrokeshire. (Image: Martin Caveney)

The MS was told that the Minister would provide a response in a written statement.

Speaking outside the Senedd Chamber, Mr Kurtz said: “It is incredibly sad that the devastating impacts of the storm have forced many local residents to be evacuated from their homes and communities cut off from each other.

“I would like to send my sincere thanks to the emergency services, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire local authorities, Natural Resources Wales and Dŵr Cymru, all of whom have been working tirelessly over this period to help combat the impacts of, and help to mitigate further damage, caused by the storm and flooding.

“With flooding sadly becoming more regular, and new areas being flooded, I raised this in the Senedd Chamber with the hope of pushing the Welsh Government to provide further support to those affected, to local authorities to help with the clean-up operation and to ensure plans are in place for any future potential flooding.”