The massive screen in London’s Piccadilly Circus is currently showcasing some of the attractions of Wales in Visit Wales’ ‘This is Wales’ campaign.

The campaign, showing a variety of locations in the Principality, is also being screened on underground station displays and television.

And amongst the delightful sights featured is the spectacular view of Saundersfoot beach and Carmarthen Bay as seen from the clifftop hydrotherapy infinity pool of the village’s St Brides Spa Hotel.

The establishment - no stranger to accolades for its hospitality, location and spa facilities – is naturally delighted to secure its spotlight on the iconic changing display in the heart of London.

The Piccadilly Lights screen is the largest illuminated advertising display in Europe,

The hotel’s recent Facebook post told followers: "If you're in London, you may recognise our iconic infinity pool on the famous Piccadilly Lights!

"We’re excited to share that St Brides Spa Hotel is part of the Visit Wales ‘This is Wales’ campaign which is currently appearing on Piccadilly Circus and Underground stations as well as your TV screens!"

The infinity pool recently made the top ten of the most Instagrammed pools in the UK.

The Visit Wales campaign also features on London Underground escalator displays, The world-famous Piccadilly Lights, which are renowned as a global advertising icon, are seen by 100 million people every year.

Piccadilly Circus has been famous for its illuminated advertising displays since 1908, but since October 2017, promotions have been concentrated into the new 780 square metre high definition LED screen.

The display is shared between six brands at any one time, and rotates its images every 90 seconds, with a full-screen hold of 40 seconds.