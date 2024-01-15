Emergency services were called to reports of a two-car crash on Chapel Road in Crundale shortly before 2pm on Thursday, January 11.

Dyfed-Powys Police reported that one of the vehicles was on fire following the crash.

A spokesperson for the force has since confirmed that two people were taken to hospital following the incident.

Police are investigating the incident, and have asked for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage from around the area at that time to come forward.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Chapel Road, Crundale, at approximately 1.50pm on Thursday, January 11.

“Two people were conveyed to Hospital following the collision between a Red Citroen C3 and a Black Volkswagen Fox.

“If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch.”

Witnesses can report information online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by email to 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, via direct message to Dyfed-Powys Police on social media, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20240111162.