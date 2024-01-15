Residents of the Gwaun Valley still celebrate the new year on January 13, which was the first day of the year according to the old Julian calendar.

In 1752 the Julian calendar was abolished and replaced with the Gregorian calendar.

The residents of Cwm Gwaun resisted the change and still ring in the new year on January 13.

Part of the celebrations involve children going from house to house singing traditional songs.

The most frequently heard song, Visit Pembrokeshire says, goes: "Blwyddyn Newydd dda i chi (A happy new year to you).

"Ac i bawb sydd yn y tŷ (And to everyone in the house).

"Dyma fy nymuniad i (This is my wish).

"Blwyddyn Newydd dda i chi (A happy new year to you)."

In return they are given Calennig, sweets or money. Children are also invited into local houses to celebrate.

Ruth Evans, who teaches at the Gwaun Valley’s Ysgol Llanychllwydog, and her family celebrate Hen Galan every year.

“We go to each house in the valley and sing the traditional Welsh songs for Hen Galan,” she said. “The children receive a very warm welcome in each household and are given Calennig which could be money, sweets or fruit.”

The celebrations usually continue into the evening, with events taking place at both The Dyffryn Arms, known locally as Bessie's, and Gelli Fawr.

Tafarn Sinc in Rosebush and Trehale Farm, near Mathry, also celebrated the old new year with music dancing and a visit from Mari Llwyd a horse’s head around on a pole, decorated with ribbons and greenery.

The Mari Llwyd (grey mare) tradition dates back to 1798, with it peaking in popularity between 1850 and 1920.

According to Museums Wales, traditionally a party would carry the Mari through the streets of the village singing and dancing. They would knock at the doors of houses and stand in front of the door to sing traditional songs.

There would then follow a pwnco, a sort of ‘rap battle’ of improvised verses between Mari’s party and the residents of the home where she would ask for entry to the house.

The Mari Llwyd would be let in, as she was believed to bring good luck, and the entertainment would continue inside the house.

A century later and Mari Llwyd seems to be undergoing a revival with Museum Wales noting that this has resulted in a resurgence in groups performing this tradition across all of Wales.