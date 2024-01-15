The Principality Building Society Future Generations Fund has selected 18 successful applicants to share over £330,000 in funding, including Pembroke’s Tanyard Youth Project and Cardigan’s Jig-So Children's Centre.

The society’s Future Generations Fund has made more than £1million of donations to 97 community groups and charities across Wales since it was founded in partnership with Community Foundation Wales in 2022.

The Future Generations Fund aims to create a lasting legacy by investing in projects that address the economic, social, environmental and cultural wellbeing of young people in Wales.

The fund also enables charities and community groups to help young people have access to healthy food and other essential items, while focusing on providing mental health support, taking steps to build financial resilience, and developing skills to prepare for their future and the world of work.

"We are delighted to have received this grant from Principality Building Society to support our Ahead for Life project,” said Susan Lines, project manager at the Tanyard Youth Project.

“The money will go towards running our weekly wellness group with young people, developing new working partnerships locally and implementing young people's ideas about how to help the local community.

“Receiving this grant means that we can focus on young people's mental health and bringing them happiness in the short-term while also building up their resilience, life skills, confidence and self-esteem for the future. The aim is to give them the best possible start and to set them ahead for life."

Tony Smith, chief impact and governance officer at Principality Building Society, said: “We are delighted to have surpassed the £1 million milestone of funding committed to the Future Generations Fund.

“We are proud to be working with Community Foundation Wales to support the amazing work of community groups and charities across Wales, who are making a positive difference to the lives of people today and for generations to come.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of Community Foundation Wales, said: “We are proud to be working with all the team at Principality Building Society on the Future Generations Fund, providing invaluable support to young people across Wales.”

“The Future Generations Fund has already been able to support a diverse range of projects that are addressing the needs and aspirations of Welsh communities. These grants have helped ensure that grassroots groups and charities can continue to support their local communities through these incredibly tough times.”