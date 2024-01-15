- Reports are coming in of an incident and a road closure at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. We will bring you more on this as we have it.
- Police have confirmed that reports concerning the wellbeing of a man came in shortly after midday.
- Firefighters, police and paramedics are at the scene.
- A specialist rope rescue team has been dispatched from Pontardawe Fire Station.
