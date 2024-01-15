Live

Reports coming in of incident at Withybush Hospital

Emergency
Haverfordwest
By Becky Hotchin

  • Reports are coming in of an incident and a road closure at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. We will bring you more on this as we have it.
  • Police have confirmed that reports concerning the wellbeing of a man came in shortly after midday.
  • Firefighters, police and paramedics are at the scene.
  • A specialist rope rescue team has been dispatched from Pontardawe Fire Station.

