In a House of Commons speech he referred to one sub-postmaster in his own west Wales constituency who – fearing arrest and possible prosecution – had paid up for a shortfall that did not actually exist.

“Do we have an any idea of how many individuals are in that position and is it not down to the Post Office to ensure that they do come forward for compensation?” he asked.

Mr Lake added that he had been contacted by many of his constituents ‘expressing horror at this outrage that some sub-postmasters have actually been imprisoned for a crime not so much that they didn’t do, but a crime that in fact had not actually happened’.

In a subsequent statement he re-affirmed his support for all those affected by the scandal.

“Many constituents have contacted me asking me to support the campaign for justice and compensation for those sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses who have been affected,” he wrote.

“I am pleased to hear that the UK Government wants to speed up the process of overturning the totally unfair convictions and speed up the compensation process.

“It's important now that the Government follows through on these promises and I shall support every effort in Parliament to bring about justice as soon as possible.”