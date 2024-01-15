Floventis Energy’s Llŷr 1 windfarm is planned to be situated in the Celtic Sea, approximately 36 km from the Pembrokeshire coastline.

With work on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) underway ahead of a formal application, public consultation on Llŷr 1 opened today, January 15, running to February 11.

Events are being held at Pembroke Dock Community Learning Centre, Albion Square, January 25, 12-4pm; Foundry House, Orange Way, Pembroke, January 26, from 11am-3pm; and Hundleton Sports Pavilion, January 30, 3pm-7pm.

Olivier Marchand, project director for the Llŷr project, said: “With consistently high average wind speeds and good access to local ports and supply chain partners for construction and operations, the Celtic Sea gives Wales the opportunity to become a global leader in floating offshore wind.

“Our pathfinder project will pilot the development, construction, installation and operation of floating offshore wind. We have worked hard over the last year to engage widely with the local community, supply chain and consultees.

“This is now a formal opportunity for the public to have their say on Llŷr 1 and to let us know if there is anything else that we should consider about Llŷr 1 – both offshore and onshore – as part of this work. The feedback received during this consultation will inform our detailed design of Llŷr 1.”

A virtual exhibition is also available at https://llyr1.consultation.ai

Feedback needs to be submitted by 11.59pm February 11.

Floventis Energy plans to submit an application for consent to construct and operate an offshore generating station, with deemed planning permission for onshore works, the process managed by Planning and Environmental Decisions Wales on behalf of Welsh Ministers.

In parallel, a marine licence will be applied for which is consented under Part 4 of the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2026, subject to the necessary consents.