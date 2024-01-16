A HAVERFORDWEST man has been left counting the cost of skipping a rail fare between Ipswich and London.
Josh Skipper, 22, of Prescelly Road, had his case heard at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on December 21,
Skipper was accused of not paying a rail fare between Ipswich and Stratford in London on May 2 last year.
An offence of failing to produce a rail ticket on request was proved using the single justice procedure.
Skipper was fined £220, and must pay £125 in costs and a surcharge of £88. He must also pay £60.10 in compensation.
