The defendants were accused of speeding, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and refusing to identify a driver alleged to have committed an offence.

Their cases were heard in Newport, Bath, Southampton and Weymouth.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

MARK SHONE, 60, of Britannia Road in Pembroke Dock, has been banned from driving after failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

It was alleged that Shone did not provide a specimen for analysis when suspected of having committed a driving offence in Southampton on December 13.

He pleaded guilty, and was banned from driving for 17 months at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

Shone was fined £961, and must pay £85 in costs and a £384 surcharge.

JONATHAN BLOCKWELL, 39, of School Lane in Neyland, was accused of speeding on the M4 while a temporary 50mph limit was in place.

Blockwell was alleged to have been doing 65mph on the eastbound M4 between junctions 20 and 19 – going past Bristol. A 50mph temporary speed limit was in place.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £96 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

Blockwell was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £38 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

SABBIR AHMED, 34, of Lewis Street in Pembroke Dock, has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after failing to identify the driver of a Mercedes in Newport.

The offence related to the driver of a Mercedes GLC220 alleged to have been doing 66mph on the 50mph eastbound M4 between junctions 27 and 28 at Newport, Gwent, on June 28.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved at Newport Magistrates’ Court on January 11 using the single justice procedure.

Ahmed was fined £660, and must pay a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs, as well as receiving six penalty points.

CLAIR STREVENS, 44, of Heol Dewi in St Davids, has been ordered to pay almost £400 after being caught doing 35mph in a 30mph limit.

Strevens was alleged to have been speeding on the A48 Southern Distributor Road in Newport (Gwent) at the junction with Usk Way on June 28 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Newport Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

She was fined £220, and must pay £90 in costs and an £88 surcharge. Strevens also had three points added to her licence.

BENJAMIN ROSE, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted speeding in the New Forest.

Rose was alleged to have been driving a Land Rover between Picket Post and Burley on June 26, 2022, and caught by a manned speed camera going over the 40mph local traffic order.

The defendant, formerly of Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to speeding at Weymouth Combined Court.

Rose was fined £146 on January 9, and must pay £110 in costs and a £58 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

DARREN BAKER, 42, of Merlins Avenue of Haverfordwest, was accused of speeding near Bristol.

Baker was alleged to have been driving at 42mph on the B4058 Bristol Road in Winterbourne on February 4, 2021. A 30mph local traffic order was in place at the time.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £326 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on December 12. Baker must also pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had four points added to his licence.