On January 4, Cardiff Magistrates Court ordered the first - a woman who cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the child but is from Johnston – to pay £7,312.05 for the period between October 2, 2018, and July 31, 2023.

On the same day, the court ordered the second, a man from Haverfordwest, to pay £2,239.52, for the period between April 6, 2022, and September 4, 2022.

A third man – also from Haverfordwest – was also ordered to pay a sum of money by the court on the same date. He was ordered to pay £3,800 for the period between July 16, 2018, and June 16, 2023.

The court granted an order submitted by the Child Maintenance Service for payment as it was satisfied that the defendant owed the money, had been given sufficient notice, and had failed to pay one or more instalments, with the payments still not having been made.