A speaker, 57 used heavy-duty cable ties and assorted food and drink packaging were also collected from the roadside, hedgerows and undergrowth on the outskirts of Saundersfoot on Sunday.

Saundersfoot South county councillor, Chris Williams and five other residents set out at 8am on Sunday for the litter pick, taking in the area from the Crane Cross junction to the New Hedges roundabout on the A478 and then down to the Sandyhill Park housing estate. The water feature and cable ties were unusual finds. (Image: Julie Davies)

A Facebook post by Julie Davies revealed that 14 bags of rubbish were collected.

The haul was heavy on drinks cans with 72 picked up, and they were joined by beer bottles (18), polystyrene food cartons (29), large pieces of polystyrene packaging, plastic drinks bottles (11), crisp packets (31), clear plastic wrap (81) and food packaging (56), together with half a dozen disposable vapes.

Julie added: “Unusual finds today were a water feature, a speaker and 57 used heavy-duty cable ties!

“It was disappointing to see a black bag dumped in undergrowth and while auditing what we'd picked... infuriating to find that the black bag was full of ice cream seller waste!

There's a red-faced ice-cream seller somewhere.... (Image: Julie Davies)

“We also noticed numerous blue surgical gloves likely thrown out from vehicles which is also extremely disappointing.”

No roadside litter-pick would be complete without a wheel trim! (Image: Julie Davies)

Bags and pickers etc were lent out by Ecoast, Saundersfoot from the shop's litter picking hub which is supplied by Keep Wales Tidy.