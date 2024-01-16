Fire crews from St Davids, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Fishguard crews were called at around 1am to fire at the Duke of Edinburgh Pub, Newgale.

The fire had taken hold of the two-storey pub building measuring approximately 15m x 30m used as a public house with accommodation above.

“The property was well-alight and the fire had burned through the roof,” said a spokesperson from Mis and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS).

“Crews utilised three hose reel jets, two main jets, one seven meter ladder, four breathing apparatus sets, one thermal imaging camera, one water bowser and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.”

Crews left the scene at 7.04am today after battling the fire for around six hours.

The spokesperson said that a fire investigation is due to take place today, Tuesday, January 16 to determine the cause.