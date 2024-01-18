Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, who hails from Beulah, Newcastle Emlyn, will take the helm at the library in April.

He is currently director of Welsh language, Welsh culture and external relations at Aberystwyth University and prior to that was pro vice-chancellor of the University.

Dr Morgan is currently piloting the multi-million pound conversion of the old university building on the seafront at Aberystwyth into a cultural and creative centre.

Dr Morgan was educated at the local village school in Beulah and Cardigan Secondary School before going on to graduate in history and Welsh history and gaining a diploma in librarianship at Aberystwyth University.

He then completed his Master’s and Doctorate at Cardiff University following research into Celtic and Welsh history.

“I am looking forward to working with the library's staff, trustees and partners and to promoting its mission among the people of Wales and beyond,” said Dr Morgan.

“Yes, there are challenges to be tackled, the most obvious of which is the financial crunch that affects everyone. But there are also opportunities in promoting our culture in all its rich diversity and in taking the library’s incredible expertise and resources to new areas and audiences.”

Dr Morgan is the only son of Gerwyn and Eleri Morgan, Muriau Gwyn, Beulah. He is married to Cêt and they have three children: Rhys who is at University College London reading politics; Elain who is reading music at Liverpool University and Llio who is a pupil at Ysgol Penweddig, Aberystwyth. They live in Llandre near Bow Street, Aberystwyth.