Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed that it will be raising its council tax premium for long-term empty homes. This will see a standard 100 per cent council tax rate but an extra 100 per cent premium for homes empty for two or more years.

The premium will be 200 per cent for properties empty for three or more years and a 300 per cent premium for properties empty for four or more years.

Data from the 2021 Census showed how many homes were empty across the county and it has been broken down into localised areas.

In Cilgerran and Crymych 690 of the 4,330 homes were classed as empty, with 1,030 of the 5,475 homes in Fishguard classed as empty.

In the Crundale, Maenclochog and Clynderwen areas 300 of the 3,345 homes were also classed as empty.

In St Davids and Letterston, 870 of the 4,055 homes were unoccupied.

In Haverfordwest, 550 of the 6,905 homes were classed as empty.

A total of 350 of the 3,470 homes in Narberth were unoccupied as were 945 of the 4,485 homes in Johnston, Broad Haven and St Ishmaels.

In Neyland, 365 of the 4,030 homes were unoccupied and 465 empty homes out of Milford Haven’s 7,220 homes.

In Saundersfoot, 890 of the 4,690 homes were unoccupied and 1,015 of the 3,785 homes in Tenby and Caldey were classed as empty.

In Pembroke Dock 355 of the 4,790 homes were unoccupied and across Pembroke, Manorbier and Castlemartin’s 7,820 homes, 1,085 were empty.

Pembrokeshire County Council also confirmed that it would be imposing a 200 per cent council tax premium for second homes from April 1, 2024. This is on top of the 100 per cent standard rate.

2.54 per cent of homes were classed as second homes according to the 2021 Census. In Fishguard, the figure came in at 4.02 per cent, whilst Crundale, Clynderwen and Maenclochog’s figures coming in at 1.05 per cent. In St Davids and Letterston, 5.8 per cent of homes were holiday homes, whilst there were no holiday homes in Haverfordwest. 2.31 per cent of homes were second homes in Narberth and 4.91 per cent were second homes across Johnston, Broad Haven and St Ishmaels.

0.87 per cent of homes were second homes in Neyland and 6.08 per cent of homes in Saundersfoot also were second homes. In Milford Haven, 0.82 per cent of homes are second homes and 0.52 per cent of homes in Pembroke Dock are. 5.94 per cent of homes across Pembroke, Castlemartin and Manorbier and 7.4 per cent of homes in Tenby and Caldey are classed as holiday homes.

In Carmarthenshire, 770 of the 6,100 homes in Whitland, Laugharne and Llansteffan were classed as empty, with 1.56 per cent of homes classed as second homes.