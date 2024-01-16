Both Velfrey Vinyard and Carn Edward meat have both been shortlisted in the food and drink section of the awards.

Carn Edward sells quality Pembrokeshire meat, traceable from the field, right through to the fork.

The company sells longhorn beef, lamb and mutton, bred on the family farm at Llannerch, online and at various food outlets.

Velfrey Vinyard was named Small Drink Producer of the Year in the prestigious Wales Food and Drink Awards, 2023. Also last year its Velfrey NV Traditional Method Sparkling Brut and Rhosyn 2021 Traditional Method Vintage Sparkling Brut Rosé wines were awarded Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status.

Established in 2016, Velfrey has over 4,000 vines planted across three acres, and is a family-run vineyard which prides itself on attention to every detail.

The two business are among 20 rural businesses from across Wales, shortlisted for prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards, after thousands of nominations from across the country were whittled down to a final few.

Winners will be chosen via a public vote and by the Welsh judging panel in January. They will be announced at The Senedd, Cardiff Bay on Tuesday, February 27.

The winners of the Welsh final will go on to represent Wales at the House of Lords in the national champions reception in June of 2024.

Businesses are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

The ‘rural Oscars’- as they are commonly known - are now in their 17th year. The awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.

Being nominated for the Countryside Alliance Awards can have a real impact on rural businesses. Most importantly, those businesses which go on to become finalists or champions will receive regional and national recognition, strengthening the reputation of their brand.

There are five categories including, ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/ post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.

It's now down to the general public to vote for their favourite rural businesses, which can be done via the Countryside Alliance website, here. The public can vote for one business in all of the categories, or for just one individual business in their respective category. Countryside Alliance Wales director Rachel Evans said: “This year, we've received an abundance of nominations from the Welsh public, showcasing numerous outstanding businesses. Each business holds a meaningful story, and it’s vital to recognise and value them.

“What sets the Rural Oscars apart is their emphasis on honouring the individuals behind these businesses, rather than just their products or services.

“Given the challenging circumstances faced by many rural businesses, it's essential for all of us to demonstrate support in any way possible. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting today.”