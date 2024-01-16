The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven is hosting a number of events under the A Warm Space at the Torch scheme for those over 50.

The events include chair yoga, art, drama and a book club and have been made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Tim Howe, senior manager youth and community at the Torch, said: “We’re already really pleased with the response to our fantastic offer of events. We have had people contacting us from residential homes for the elderly and we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Torch. With such a positive interest we are asking people to book in advance for our events as number are limited for some of the activities.

“We know that having the opportunity to access safe and regular creative connections supports everyone’s mental health and wellbeing, so we have put together a fortnightly rolling programme which allows people to try out different activities. Each session will include free tea and coffee, as well as plenty of time to meet new people and chat with friends.”

There are a range of activities on offer between the end of January and March including:

Investigating line, shape, colour and form with artist Chris Prosser on Tuesday, January 23, February 6 and 20, and March 19 and 26.

Drama fun with Freya Dare on Thursday, January 25, February 8 and 22 and March 7, 21 and 28.

Chair toga with Bethan Jones on Tuesday, January 23 and 30, February 13 and 27, and March 12 and 26.

Torch Theatre book club with Chelsey Gillard and Tim Howe on Thursday, January 25, February 1 and 29, and March 14 and 28.

1-2-1 chats with the Torch team on Wednesday, January 24 and 31, February 14 and 28, and March 13 and 27.

The sessions will take place on the above dates between 10.30am and 12midday. For more information or to book a place, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk or call 01646 695267.