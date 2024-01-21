The theatre will be hosting its 2024 Babies and Blockbuster event in January, which will welcome babies to join their parents and grandparents to watch the first blockbuster film of the year – What Happens Later – in a relaxed atmosphere.

Jordan Dickin, the theatre’s executive assistant, said: “Parents and grandparents can sometimes feel a nuisance when their children and grandchildren make a noise during a film.

“They can feel self- conscious and worry about interrupting others around them. These screenings are designed to be relaxed and welcoming and it really doesn’t matter if your baby cries or needs feeding as everyone in the audience is in the same boat. It also gives parents an opportunity to see the latest releases when they may feel they never get the chance to.

“It will be great to see parents and grandparents with new babies attend. The Kiosk will also be open and teas, coffees and cake will be available.”

The Babies and Blockbusters events started at the Torch just after the covid pandemic eased off. They will screen a blockbuster film once a month on a Thursday morning, with the first on January 25 at 11am. Tickets cost £5 and there is no charge for babies. The next event will be on Thursday, February 29 with The Colour Purple.

For tickets, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk or call 01646 695267.