Pembrokeshire-based Artistic Licence will be bringing Monty Python’s Spamalot to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre in February.

The original award-winning musical retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as taken from the popular film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which was written by and starred Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin. Spamalot itself was written by Eric Idle and goes through the Arthurian adventure with song, dance, mime and silly jokes. Audience members can keep an eye out for the knights of Ni, the Lady of the Lake, the unconquerable Black Knight and a life-size inflatable cow.

The original Spamalot ran for three years on the West End and four years on Broadway but if you missed out (or loved it so much you want to see it again), then you can see all the hilarity at the Torch.

Artistic Licence was formed in 2011 with the aim to challenge performers and engage audiences with a range of theatrical genres and they have performed Shakespeare, Sondheim, Sister Act the Musical interspersed with Alan Bennett as well as plays by Oscar Wilde and Noel Coward.

Mark Lewis, one of the Artistic Licence founders, said: “Here in Pembrokeshire, Artistic Licence hope that their production will offer some respite from the post-Christmas blues. With musical direction from Sarah Benbow and accompanied by an eleven-piece band, King Arthur and his knights set out on their adventures at the Torch Theatre.”

Spamalot is directed by one of Artistic Licence’s founders Carol Mackintosh and is presented through special arrangement. All authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Spamalot will be performed at the Torch Theatre from Wednesday, February 7 to Saturday, February 10, with performances at 7.30pm each day and an extra 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, February 10. Tickets cost £18 for adults and £16.50 for concessions and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.