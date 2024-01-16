Small World Theatre has been appointed by Pembrokeshire County Council to co-create new town trails with the communities of Fishguard and Goodwick.

The trails are an exciting opportunity to celebrate the distinctive history, culture and stories of the area.

They form part of a wider regeneration drive funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund financed by the UK Government under the Levelling Up Programme.

Ruth Jones, regeneration arts development officer at Pembrokeshire County Council explained: "The aim of this funding is to encourage vibrant town centres and increase footfall to support shops and local businesses.

“We are excited to see Small World Theatre working so closely with the community to develop ideas and ensure that the trail increases a sense of pride in place for people of Goodwick and Fishguard."

The Cardigan-based theatre company hopes to reach as many local people as possible at two co-creation events where they will gather their ideas before drafting and presenting the draft designs.

Have your say and join the sessions on January 20 from 10.30am - 12.30pm or 1pm - 3pm in Fishguard Town Hall. Or join the team on February 3 from 10am – 12pm in the Phoenix Centre, Goodwick.

Further details can be found on Small World Theatre's website, or by contacting Sam Vicary, communications manager on 01239 615 952.