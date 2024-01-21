The role of chair of the Friends of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has passed from Steve Drinkwater to Clare Dow.

Steve has led the organisation for seven great years, culminating with the setting of new strategic objectives for the future which Clare and the other trustees are taking forward.

At the handover dinner, Clare spoke of her plans to broaden the range of activities offered and supported by the friends so it is more inclusive, in particular, getting the younger generation more involved.

Clare is also marking her first year in office by walking the whole of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path from north to south – all 186 miles – in sections.

Highlights of each section are being recorded in 30 minute videos which the friends are putting online, so that people can bring the Pembrokeshire coast scenery, nature and wildlife to all in their own homes.

So far, Clare has completed six sections, taking her from St Dogmaels to Whitesands Bay. She plans to finish the walk this summer.

The friends is an independent registered charity whose aims are to help protect, conserve, enhance and promote the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for all who live, work or visit here.

It has around 400 members and runs social events, conservation work and other projects around the Pembrokeshire Coat National Park.

In 2023, the charity gave over £3,000 to local schools to fund pupils attending outdoor learning sessions in the park. Similar funding is planned for 2024 along with other projects in development.

To find out more about the friends and how you can join or support the charity, visit www.fpcnp.org.uk.