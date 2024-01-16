The alleged disorder was reported outside Out nightclub on Main Street between 3am and 4am on Saturday, December 23.

Officers are looking in to the reports, and have asked for any witnesses to report any information which could help the investigation.

Information can be reported to Dyfed-Powys Police either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.