The seven drivers were charged with speeding, driving with a faulty tyre, and keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

TARA HALE, 30, of Llanrhian, was caught speeding on the M4.

Hale was clocked doing 80mph on the M4 between junctions 48 and 49 on June 19.

She pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 15, and was hit with three penalty points.

Hale was fined £40, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £16 surcharge.

MERVYN HAWKINS, 49, of Morfa Las in Fishguard, admitted driving a Ford Transit tipper van with a faulty tyre.

Hawkins was accused of driving the van on the A40 at Scleddau on August 11 with the ply or cord exposed on the front offside wheel.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £100 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

Hawkins was ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and had three points added to his licence.

ALEX HEFFRON, 35, of Hermon, was caught doing 42mph in a 30mph limit.

Heffron was speeding in a Skoda Fabia on the A484 at Cwmduad on June 19.

He pleaded guilty as was fined £238 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

Heffron also had four points put on his licence, and must pay £90 in costs and a £95 surcharge.

THOMAS TURNER, 30, of Fairmeadow Close in Herbrandston, was caught speeding on the M4.

Turner was clocked doing 79mph on the M4 between junctions 48 and 49 on June 16.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £146 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

Turner must also pay £90 in costs and a £58 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

RYAN WOOLLEY, 28, of Gwilym Road in Cwmllynfell, Neath Port Talbot, was accused of doing 80mph in a 60mph limit.

Woolley was speeding in a Ford Transit on the A477 from Llanddowror to the Red Roses Bypass on June 17.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

Woolley was fined £183, and must pay a £73 surcharge and costs of £90. He also had three points added to his licence.

MATTHEW EVANS, 36, of The Highlands in Neath Abbey, is accused of speeding in a van in Pembroke.

Evans was alleged to have been driving a Renault Trafic panel van at 37mph on the 30mph Bush Hill on June 19.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £78 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

Evans was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £31 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

REBECCA CHURCHILL, 55, of St John Street in Whitland, was charged with keeping a Chevrolet Matiz which did not meet insurance requirements on August 24.

The offence was proved in Churchill’s absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 12, and she was found guilty.

Churchill was fined £220, and must pay costs of £140 and a surcharge of £88.