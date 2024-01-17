Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court issued the warrants on January 15 after the defendants each breached their supervision requirements after they were released from prison.

Dion Morgan, 25, of Prioryville in Milford Haven, was accused of failing to keep in touch with her supervisor and failing to attend office appointments on October 31, November 29 and December 7.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Michel Valmont, 46, of Water Street in Pembroke Dock, was also alleged to have failed to comply with his post-custodial supervision requirements.

He is accused of failing to attend office appointments on November 28, December 5 and December 11.