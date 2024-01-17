A local school has been closed today due to problems with water supply.
Welsh Water has reported a burst water main affecting the Stop and Call area of Goodwick.
The burst main has left homes in the area without water and Goodwick Community School is reporting that there is no water in the school’s toilets or kitchens.
Because of the hygiene risks posed by this situation, the school has said that it will not open today.
Welsh Water said that it had a sent a team to the area to investigate and estimates that the problem will be fixed today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here