Welsh Water has reported a burst water main affecting the Stop and Call area of Goodwick.

The burst main has left homes in the area without water and Goodwick Community School is reporting that there is no water in the school’s toilets or kitchens.

Because of the hygiene risks posed by this situation, the school has said that it will not open today.

Welsh Water said that it had a sent a team to the area to investigate and estimates that the problem will be fixed today.