Narberth’s famous Aquarian Party takes place at the town's Queens Hall on Friday January 19.

The annual post-Christmas antidote was founded by DJ Shanna, and the Goddess of Groove will be on stage again this year with an explosive line-up featuring some of West Wales’ most exciting DJs.

They'll be bringing along a delicious mash-up of genres, including reggae, soul, blues, Afro beat, jungle, dance hall, garage and much more in between.

Uncle Funk will open the show, and with 50 years of experience and a deep love for vinyl, the audience can expect an expert blend of Latin, funk, jazz, soul and blues.

DJ Shanna said: "The first Aquarian Party went down so well that we did another party the next year!

"I never imagined it would become so popular, and we just carried on finding the best new acts on the festival circuit.”

Headlining the show is Pembrokeshire DJ/producer Timbali, who exploded onto the scene in 2015.

He has become a successful figure in the reggae and dance hall scene, and a festival favourite with many BBC Radio plays under his belt.

Lastly, a veteran on the West Wales scene with hundreds of gigs under his belt, DJ Rob Why?, returns to the Queens Hall as a long-standing member of Back to Bassix

So expect full range of D&B, jungle and some cheeky garage to end the night.

The Aquarian Party gets underway at 9pm on Friday January 19.

It is an 18+ event and tickets are £9 plus booking fee if bought in advance, but will cost more on the door on the day.

Tickets are available from www.thequeenshall.org.uk or call the box office on 01834 861212.