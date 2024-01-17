The section of path between St Brides and Musslewick is believed to have collapsed over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said that barriers and notices had been erected on the stretch of path and a diversion put in place.

“Temporary closure notices and barriers were erected on Sunday, January 14, following a landslide affecting a section of the coast path between St Brides and Musselwick,” said the national park spokesperson.

“The site has now been inspected by park authority officers, and extra barriers are being placed at the landslide today, as well as closure signs at access points and maps showing an alternative route.” This is the second landslide in a less than a week to affect coastal paths in Pembrokeshire.

The coastal path between Wiseman’s Bridge and Coppet Hall, known as the Tramway, experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ on Thursday, January 11.

The major fall happened at the Coppet Hall end of this section of path, affecting one of the entrances to what is known as the ‘long tunnel’, some distance from the earlier fall.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said that this path remains closed for the safety of the public and is likely to remain closed for some time.

the authority had already engaged a specialist to assess the cliff face above the path after an earlier rockfall in November last year as well as a geotechnical expert to provide proposals for means to make the area safe.