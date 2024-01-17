The popular Duke of Edinburgh pub at Newgale suffered a fire at around 1am yesterday.

Fire crews from St Davids, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Fishguard crews were called to the fire and spent around 6 hours bringing it under control.

Police officers were also called to the scene and the road was closed overnight.

The fire took hold of the two-storey building measuring approximately 15m x 30m and used as a public house with accommodation above.

The fire had burned through the roof and firefighters used three hose reel jets, two main jets, one seven-meter ladder, four breathing apparatus sets, one thermal imaging camera, one water bowser and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish it.

The Western Telegraph understands that, fortunately, nobody was injured, Today, Wednesday, January 17, Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) confirmed that there has been significant fire damage to the property. A Fire Investigation is still underway to determine the cause.