St Davids RNLI is recruiting volunteer staff for its station fundraising shop at the lifeboat station in St Justinians.

The shop has been closed to the public since the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Interested people will have an opportunity to talk to fundraisers about the important role at the station between 9am and midday this Saturday, January 20.

The charity’s all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley will launch on a training exercise at 9.30am on Saturday, demonstrating the lifesaving work that each vital sale helps to fund.

The station received royal attention last year when Prince William and Princess Kate boarded the lifeboat at sea, even taking over the helm for a bit before returning to the lifeboat station where they met crew and fundraising volunteers.

John Williams, RNLI Lifeboat operations manager for St Davids, said: “We are delighted to be reopening our station shop but we need volunteers to help run it.

“Volunteers will receive full training and become part of the charity’s St Davids family, working in our state-of-the-art station in St Justinians.

“All funds raised help in our mission to save lives at sea.”