The Marloes and St Brides community hold an annual beach clean on Marloes Sands on New Year’s Eve afternoon, and the most recent event was not just rain-free but blessed with sunshine.

Around 40 people took part - including a visiting family with keen children who joined in on the spur of the moment.

The volunteers were pleased with the results of their efforts. (Image: Marloes & St Brides Community)

All worked hard, especially some super-strong volunteers who managed to cut free and drag from the far end of the beach large rope tangles which had long been defying others’ attempts to shift them.

Heading back as the tide starts to turn. (Image: Marloes & St Brides Community)

A local farmers’ quad bike squad transported the gatherings up to the car park.

Last year, the sands were named in fourth place in the top 10 of top dog-walking beach.

A spokesman for the community said: “The stash, equivalent to 45 Keep Wales Tidy red sacks, was promptly collected by Pembrokeshire County Council. As usual, most of the haul was pot fishing or trawl gear.”

The tangled rope tops the pile of 45 bags of beach-clean refuse. (Image: Marloes & St Brides Community)