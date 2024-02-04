The society shared out more than £330,000 in funding to 18 projects including Cardigan’s Jig-So Children’s Centre and Pembroke’s The Tanyard Youth Project in its latest round of the Future Generations Fund.

Susan Lines, project manager at the Tanyard Youth Project, said: “We are delighted to have received this grant from Principality Building Society to support our ‘ahead for life’ project.

“The money will go towards running our weekly wellness group with young people, developing new working partnerships locally and implementing young people’s ideas about how to help the local community.

“Receiving this grant means that we can focus on young people’s mental health and bringing them happiness in the short-term while also building up their resilience, life skills, confidence and self-esteem for the future. The aim is to give them the best possible start and to set them ahead for life.”

Principality Building Society has donated more than £1million through the fund since it was founded in 2022 in partnership with Community Foundation Wales. 97 community groups and charities have benefitted throughout Wales.

Tony Smith, Principality Building Society’s chief impact and governance officer, said: “We are delighted to have surpassed the £1 million milestone of funding committed to the Future Generations Fund.

“We are proud to be working with Community Foundation Wales to support the amazing work of community groups and charities across Wales, who are making a positive difference to the lives of people today and for generations to come.”

Richard Williams, Community Foundation Wales’ chief executive, said: “We are proud to be working with the team at Principality Building Society on the Future Generations Fund, providing invaluable support to young people across Wales.

“The Future Generations Fund has already been able to support a diverse range of projects that are addressing the needs and aspirations of Welsh communities. These grants have helped ensure that grassroots groups and charities can continue to support their local communities through these incredibly tough times.”

The Future Generations Fund has the aim of creating a lasting legacy, investing in projects addressing the economic, social, environmental and cultural wellbeing of young people in Wales. It also allows charities and community groups to help young people with access to healthy food and essential items and provide mental health support, build financial resilient and develop skills to prepare for the future and the world of work.