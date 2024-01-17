Connor Mc Ginty, 32, of Maes yr Hufenfa in St Clears, was driving along Jesse Road in Narberth on New Year's Eve, when he became distracted and crashed into railings.

Prosecuting him at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court, Kelly Rivers said officers were called by a member of the public who said they'd heard "a massive bang and a horn blowing".

When the officers arrived they found a BMW abandoned where it had crashed.

Miss Rivers said that as the officers took a statement from the member of the public, Mc Ginty arrived at the scene and was identified as the owner of the car.

He was breathalysed and found to be over the limit with an alcohol reading of 52 mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath, with the limit being 35mcg.

While being interviewed by the police, Mc Ginty initially said his car had been stolen, then said his father had been driving the car, before finally admitting that he had been the driver.

Michael Kelleher, defending, said that Mc Ginty had a problem with alcohol.

He said: "He was struggling with his mental health and he struggles with alcohol. He has been to see his doctor.

“This is the case - he was driving with a passenger and became distracted and he crashed."

Mc Ginty pleaded guilty to drink-driving, causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position, and failing to stop after a road accident.

He was disqualified from driving for 36 months, given a 12 month community order, ordered to carry out 15 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay fines and costs amounting to £319.