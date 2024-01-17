The supplier received a number of reports on Sunday January 13 from residents in the Hamilton Court and Wavell Crescent areas of Pembroke Dock that their internet was not working.

When the supplier attended they found that underground internet cables had been cut and removed.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, or anyone who has CCTV, cameras or ring doorbells, in the area is asked to review their footage and to contact police if it shows anything that might help identify these individuals.

Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

The reference to quote is 24000062044.