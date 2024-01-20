The unemployment figure in the county is down two per cent on the same time last year, with a seven per cent drop in unemployment rates in those aged 50 and over for the same time frame.

Fred Hatton, spokesperson for the employment and partnership team for Pembrokeshire, said; “Reflecting on a successful 2023 it has been a busy, positive year at our jobcentres with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers.

“Statistics show that the unemployment figure is down two per cent since this time last year; the figure for those aged 50+ is even better showing a drop of seven per cent.”

The staff at the Jobcentres are now hoping to continue their support by opening up the jobcentres for on-site recruitment, as well as in-person and online jobs fairs.

Mr Hatton continued: “Success has recently been achieved in partnership with Bluestone Resorts and the Hywel Dda UHB NHS who have availed themselves of the opportunities to carry out recruitment drives in Jobcentres and deliver presentations of their opportunities to get jobseekers into employment and kick off what is hopefully a large step towards a career.

“There remains plenty of vacancies across Pembrokeshire, and beyond, and jobcentre staff stand ready to support people, of whatever health condition or age, to take their first steps back to work. For those on Universal Credit, more financial support is available as people can keep more of what they earn, while parents can receive increased childcare payments.”

There will be a jobs fair to support the care sector in Pembrokeshire later this year. It is scheduled for May 14 at the Pembrokeshire Archives in Haverfordwest, and will feature the council, Careers Wales, We Care Wales and the DWP. This will help with filling the increasing number of jobs in the care sector as the demand increases for care in Pembrokeshire.