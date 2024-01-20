On December 9, the group held its popular annual Christmas toy run, collecting a huge amount of toys and raising thousands for charity.

The toy run raised a total of £4,000 for Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the health board – which was split between the Cilgerran Ward at Glangwili Hospital (£3,000), and the Wish Fund (£1,000) which supports paediatric palliative care to create lasting memories for children, young people and families that they support.

The total amount of toys collected was packed into 15 one-tonne sacks and a further £2,000 was raised for the Action for Children charity.

Tobi Evans, one of the 3 Amigos group, said: “All of us have family or know someone whose children have needed care and treatment at Cilgerran Ward. We know the money donated goes towards helping make patients and families on the ward have a better experience.

“It’s so good to see how much joy the toy run brings to all the people who come out to support us. Helping Santa visit and handing out presents to the children in hospital at Christmas creates such a worthwhile feeling.”

In the lead up to the run, members of the group went all over Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire to collect donations and on December 9, hundreds of motorcyclists travelled through towns in south Pembrokeshire, finishing at the conference centre close to Withybush Hospital where they then delivered the toys and donations to the staff and were met with some light refreshments.

On Saturday, December 16, the group accompanied Santa to the Cilgerran Ward to deliver more toys to the children in hospital.

Karen Thomas, head of therapeutic play, said: “A big thank you to everyone who supported the toy run. You are all amazing and we can’t thank you enough for everything that you do for us.

“These gifts brought much joy and happiness to the children and families we care for, who can often be faced with uncertainty and challenges.”