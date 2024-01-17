A second Pembrokeshire junior school has closed due to a burst water main.
Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that Saundersfoot Community Primary School is closed.
The council says that the closure is due to a burst water main that is due to be repaired by 6.40pm.
Welsh Water reported the burst shortly after midday.
Early this morning Goodwick CP School announced that it would not open as a burst water main meant that it had no water in its kitchen or toilets.
Both burst mains are due to be repaired today and the schools are expected to reopen tomorrow, Thursday, January 17.
