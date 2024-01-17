Police are appealing for the public’s health after pay and display meters have been targeted by vandals and thieves in a number of local car parks.
The payment meters were damaged or stolen during the late hours of December 14, into the early hours of December 15.
The car parks targeted were Perrots Road Car Park, County Hall Car Park and St Thomas Green Car Park.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908. Quote reference 23001278626. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here