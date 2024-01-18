THERE are plenty of stunning scenes all across Pembrokeshire and our Western Telegraph Camera Club captures many of these scenes every day.
Recently they have been highlighting the beauty of Tenby and its colourful houses, catching swans out on the water and rainbows adding colour to the sky as well as misty mornings at Carew Castle and much more.
Take a look at some of our recent favourites below.
We now have more than 3,000 members in the camera club. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
