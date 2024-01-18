Recently they have been highlighting the beauty of Tenby and its colourful houses, catching swans out on the water and rainbows adding colour to the sky as well as misty mornings at Carew Castle and much more.

Take a look at some of our recent favourites below.

Carew Castle on a misty morning. (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Rainbow over Marloes Sands (Image: Cath Edwards (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Sunny Tenby (Image: Lucy Crockford (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Cwm yr Eglwys (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Colourful Tenby (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Picturesque Llangwm (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Swans at Withybush Woods (Image: Brian Sandow (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

We now have more than 3,000 members in the camera club. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.