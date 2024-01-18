Pembrokeshire County Council has said that 13 schools will be closed due to the snow fall overnight and three will be partially closed.

The following are the schools that are fully closed:

Cilgerran Church in Wales VC School

Pembrokeshire Learning Centre will be closed due to transport cancellations

Puncheston Community Primary School

Roch Community School

Ysgol Bro Ingli - Newport

Ysgol Caer Elen will be closed as the campus is unsafe for pupils and staff today due to the snowfall.

Ysgol Gymunedol Brynconin - Llandissilio

Ysgol Gymunedol Maenclochog Goodwick Community School will be closed due to staffing and access issues •

Ysgol Llandudoch - St Dogmaels

Ysgol Llanychllwydog - Gwaun Valley

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA will be closed. Due to the weather overnight, the school buses are not running and the road conditions reportedly are poor.

Ysgol Bro Preseli

These schools are partially closed:

Holy Name Catholic Primary School - Fishguard will be partially closed due to staff shortages caused by adverse weather conditions. Classes 4 and 5 will be closed this morning. Work will be set on Google Classroom. If the school is able to safely reopen the classes later today it will inform parents Ysgol Ger y Llan - Letterston will be partially closed today. Conditions will be re-assessed by 10am and parents contacted via Seesaw.

Ysgol Hafan y Môr will be partially closed today. Due to the adverse weather conditions in north Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion some staff are unable to reach the school site.

The school will be partially open today. This means open to pupils in yrs. 3 - 6 however the school is closed to all pupils in Nursery, Reception, Yrs. 1 + 2. Breakfast club open - yrs. 3 -6 only Cylch Meithrin is open.

The school apologised for any inconvenience this may cause, however the health and safety of staff its is paramount.