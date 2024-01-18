Police, paramedics and firefighters, including a specialist rope rescue team from Pontardawe, were called to the hospital at around midday on Monday.

The road leading to the staff car park at the rear of the hospital was closed for around three hours. Reopening shortly before 3.20.

Emergency services had been called to the hospital due to concerns for the welfare of a man.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed today, Thursday, that a man died during the incident. Because he had had recent contact with the police, the case has been referred to the independent office for police conduct (IOPC).

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the grounds to the rear of Withybush Hospital on Monday, January 15, 2024,” said a force spokesperson.

“Next of kin have been advised.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for H.M.Coroner. Due to recent police contact, the incident has been referred to the IOPC.”