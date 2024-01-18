Crymych Community Council and Preseli Cares have joined forces to put on a range of activities for people providing unpaid care for relatives, friends and neighbours. Funding has been secured to allow these activities to be free of charge.

Cris Tomos, chairman of Crymych Community Council, said: “It was great that our community council could submit the grant application for this activity and that we are able to be a proactive community council to offer support to local unpaid carers.”

Everyone is welcome to the events, with unpaid carers encouraged to bring along the person they care for as there will be a number of activities for them as well as a free shared lunch following the event.

There will also be information stands which will advise on local services and support that is available.

The first event will take place on Tuesday, January 23 and they will be held every fortnight on a Tuesday between 11am and 2pm at Canolfan Hermon and Y Stiwdio (SA36 0DT) for five sessions. The rest of the dates for sessions are February 6, February 20, March 5 and March 19.

Anyone who would like to find out more and discuss any support that could be given, contact Preseli Cares’ development officer Jo Hobson on 07977358711.