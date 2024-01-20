Wales & West Utilities is planning to upgrade the 1,700 metres of gas pipes in Pembroke Dock. The £385,000 project will begin towards the end of January and will mean that traffic will be disrupted, however, the company and Pembrokeshire County Council have agreed that they will use traffic lights as a measure to control traffic rather than close roads completely. So motorists will have to ensure that they leave enough time to complete their journeys.

This system will be in place for a number of months as at present – provided there are no engineering difficulties that arise – the work is set to finish in August.

The work being carried out is essential to keep gas flowing safely to homes and businesses.

Adam Smith of Wales & West Utilities is managing the work, he said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Pembroke Dock. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Anyone who wants to know more about the work can do so by calling 0800 9122999 or by contacting the customer service team through the Wales & West Utilities social media accounts @WWUtilities on X (Twitter) or at www.facebook.com/wwutilities.

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide is present should call Wales & West Utilities on the 24/7 line 0800 111999 and engineers will be out to assist at any time of the day or night.