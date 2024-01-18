On Thursday, January 17 at around 4.15pm, three cars were involved in a crash on the A477 between the Neyland and Waterston roundabouts.

This crash led to the closure of the road between Sentry Cross and Little Honeyborough.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that two people were taken to hospital for treatment and that they, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, were in attendance, with the road re-opening shortly after 9pm.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of a road traffic collision between the Neyland and Waterston roundabouts at approximately 4.15pm on January 17th.

“Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance.

“There were three vehicles involved and two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road reopened at just after 9pm.”