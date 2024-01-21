On January 17, Lesley Griffiths – minister for rural affairs and north Wales and Trefnydd – announced that fully certified organic farmers will be given support payments in response to the efforts of the farmers to build a sustainable business, both financially and environmentally.

In a written statement, the minister said: “I appreciate the immense effort it has taken for organic farmers to build businesses which are both financially and environmentally sustainable.

“On such farms, the sustainable land management practices employed will undoubtedly have benefitted the local ecology, often in areas vulnerable to biodiversity loss.

“I also understand, in many circumstances, the viability of organic holdings is dependent on receiving a premium for the organic produces, which is not always available.”

The organic support payment will be in place to provide support to those fully certified organic farmers in Wales during the transition to the sustainable farming scheme. It will be available to all fully certified organic farmers, whether they were part of the previous Glastir Organic Scheme or not and applications can be made by filling out an application form which must be submitted by May 15, 2024.

Ms Griffiths continued: “Payment rates, eligibility criteria and guidance on how to claim have been published. The payment rates have been calculated in the context of the difficult financial situation we are currently facing, while targeting support to the sectors where organic farming will make the biggest positive impact on the environment.

“I remain committed to our sustainable land management objectives and this payment demonstrates our support for farms undertaking actions to fulfil these objectives.”

For more information, visit https://www.gov.wales/written-statement-announcement-organic-support-payment-2024