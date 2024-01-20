THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have more than 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and are working through the alphabet. This week the letter is C.

We received dozens pictures of various things relating to the letter C. Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Collies by cannonCollies by cannon (Image: Paula Duffy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: ChainChain (Image: Bobbi Barnard (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: CaterpillarsCaterpillars (Image: Tracy Hall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: CatCat (Image: Will Blethyn (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: (Pembroke) Castle.(Pembroke) Castle. (Image: Thomas Madden (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: (St David's) Cathedral(St David's) Cathedral (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.