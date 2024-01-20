We have more than 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and are working through the alphabet. This week the letter is C.

We received dozens pictures of various things relating to the letter C. Here are just some of our favourites.

Collies by cannon (Image: Paula Duffy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Chain (Image: Bobbi Barnard (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Caterpillars (Image: Tracy Hall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Cat (Image: Will Blethyn (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

(Pembroke) Castle. (Image: Thomas Madden (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

(St David's) Cathedral (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

