Pembrokeshire County Council applied for permission to convert the Old Stables at Scolton Manor, Cardigan Road, Spittal, with a free-standing glass canopy to the courtyard of the Manor House.

The canopy will be self-supporting on four columns and would be able to be removed if not required.

Agent David Haward Associates, in a supporting statement, said: “The proposal is to convert the stable block to a wedding ceremony venue. Whilst it is a change of use, the proposed changes are minimal so as not to interfere with the building’s fabric. Unfortunately, little maintenance work if any has been carried out since 2014, consequently the conversion is a good opportunity to carry out essential maintenance work to ensure the building’s fabric is preserved.

“The current use of the building is generally for storage which does not provide an income that can be used for essential building maintenance or repair. It is generally accepted that the best method of preserving listed buildings is to have an economic use for them.

“The conversion to a wedding venue will generate income that will provide a budget for general maintenance and repair. Due to the proposed use, there will be a further incentive to keep the building in an attractive condition to prevent further decay. The alterations required are all minor and can easily be reversed should the building no longer be required as a wedding venue.”

A report for planners said the change of use of the courtyard, carriage house and blacksmith as a wedding venue “would enhance the facilities on offer at the site which would have positive social impacts”.

It added: “The country park is a facility which is open to the public offering a wide range of facilities and activities. The use of the former stables and courtyard to provide wedding event facilities would add to the diversity of events on offer at the site.”

The Georgian-style stable court was constructed c. 1840 to the design of William and James Owen of Haverfordwest.

Associated listed building consent for the changes was approved in early 2023, and previous plans for a wedding venue were withdrawn in 2020, as additional bat survey work was required.

The latest application has been conditionally approved under delegated powers.