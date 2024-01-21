PEMBROKESHIRE woke up to a blanket of snow this week when the cold snap finally produced the goods.
The snow on Thursday, January 18, 2024, saw schools across the county closed, and many braved the cold to have some fun.
This got us thinking about the previous snowy days that we’ve had all over Pembrokeshire and how pretty the untouched snow looks. So we turned to our nostalgia group to see what pictures our members had of previous snow days.
We had lots of pictures from the 1980s – with quite a few from 1982 and Haverfordwest – as well as some from the 1960s and some more recent pictures from the early 200s to 2010s!
Here we highlight some of the snowy days from Haverfordwest, Johnston and St Davids.
If you would like to join our nostalgia group and share your photos, videos and/or memories of life in Pembrokeshire, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here