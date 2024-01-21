The snow on Thursday, January 18, 2024, saw schools across the county closed, and many braved the cold to have some fun.

This got us thinking about the previous snowy days that we’ve had all over Pembrokeshire and how pretty the untouched snow looks. So we turned to our nostalgia group to see what pictures our members had of previous snow days.

We had lots of pictures from the 1980s – with quite a few from 1982 and Haverfordwest – as well as some from the 1960s and some more recent pictures from the early 200s to 2010s!

Here we highlight some of the snowy days from Haverfordwest, Johnston and St Davids.

Snow on Union Hill, Haverfordwest in 1984 (Image: David Rees (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Snow in Johnston in 1982. (Image: Jenny Edwards. (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Snow near Pembroke Castle, 1982. (Image: Stephen Hughes (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Snow in St Davids around 1963 (Image: Geralt Nash (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Snow in Haverfordwest in the 1980s. (Image: Denis Payne via Rosemary Rees (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Snow on the crypt and High Street, Haverfordwest, 1982. (Image: Samantha Dalton (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

Snow on the road out of Johnston towards Milford Haven in 1982 (Image: Pete Sharpe (Our Pembrokeshire Memories))

If you would like to join our nostalgia group and share your photos, videos and/or memories of life in Pembrokeshire, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.