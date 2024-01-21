Prosecutor Kelly Rivers said that officers stopped Luke Williams in his BMW on Valley Road in Saundersfoot after reports of a man driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to custody and breathalysed, where he was found to have 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

In his defence, Williams’ solicitor Michael Kelleher said that the defendant had been staying on a caravan site. He had driven off the site and had decided to move back onto the site.

“He has not been driving recklessly around,” Mr Kelleher said.

Williams, 37, of Waunceirch in Neath Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving and was disqualified for 17 months.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay £48 in court costs and a further £85 in prosecution costs.