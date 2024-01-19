Goldie Lookin’ Chain – who have hits with the likes of Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do, The Maggot, Soap Bar, You Knows I Loves You and Your Missus is a Nutter and the parody You’re Not From Newport – have announced a range of dates for the latter half of 2024 as part of their 420 tour to celebrate 20 years of their debut album ‘Greatest Hits’ being released.

The comedy hip hop group from Newport has delighted fans with hilarious and often explicit lyrics about life in Gwent (Fresh Prince of Cwmbran and the aforementioned You’re Not From Newport perfectly highlight this) as well as their deadpan lyrical delivery.

The 420 tour begins in September and runs for 20 dates across the UK to celebrate 20 years and there will be 20 songs for a cost of £20 (the lads are clever with their marketing ey?). They will be supported on the tour by Chroma and Getdown Services.

One of the last stops on the tour will be Narberth’s Queens Hall on Friday, November 8 at 7pm. Tickets cost £20 (obviously) and are on sale at https://thequeenshall.org.uk/events/goldie-looking-chain-the-420-tour. Please note that the show is for ages 14 and over and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.