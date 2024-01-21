The St David’s Conference will be held on Friday, March 1 at Dyfed-Powys Police’s headquarters in Carmarthen and the focus of police and crime commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn’s conference this year will be to provide an insight into recognising vulnerability in offenders.

The commissioner believes that recognising the vulnerability in offenders is essential to develop a more effective approach to criminal justice as this will allow for targeted and effective interventions which could help reduce the risks of reoffending and victimisation and to help promote long-term, positive change.

At the conference, there will be a number of guest speakers and discussions about how a range of organisations and support service providers are currently working to understand offenders and their vulnerabilities, identifying situations where offenders may be at risk of victimisation in the criminal justice system and how the organisations put appropriate safeguards in place to protect vulnerable people from harm.

Some of the speakers will include Michelle John, director of PEGS Support; Rebecca Zerk, director of the Centre for Age, Gender and Social Justice, and deputy director Elize Freeman; Mike Wilkinson, New Pathways’ deputy chief executive and The Nelson Trust’s chief operating officer Christina Line and women’s criminal justice service manager Gemma Humphreys.

Mr Llywelyn said: “It gives me great pleasure to host my eighth annual St David’s Day Conference, which this year will focus on recognising offender vulnerability.

“It is important to recognise that many offenders are often victims themselves, who might have possibly experienced crimes worse than their own. Additionally, a significant number of them suffer with mental health problems.

“Understanding these underlying factors is essential as we strive to find more compassionate and effective solutions. Sending individuals to prison isn’t always the better choice; instead, we must work collaboratively to develop interventions and support systems that address the root causes and contribute to rehabilitation.

“My conference this year will bring together experts and stakeholders to discuss collaborative initiatives, raise awareness, and look at effective strategies that aim for a safer and more secure society.

“I am looking forward to welcoming all to the conference this year as we consider how to respond to vulnerabilities within offenders, and developing a more nuanced and effective approach to criminal justice.”

It is the eighth conference and follows conferences on coercive control, mental health in policing, cyber-crime, rural crime, victims, antisocial behaviour and policing by consent.

The conference is being held in person at Dyfed-Powys Police headquarters in Carmarthen on Friday, March 1, and there will be an opportunity for individuals to join the conference online.